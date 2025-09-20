Ho Chi Minh City offers yearly health exams for over-60s

Residents aged 60 and above in Ho Chi Minh City are now entitled to annual health check-ups as part of the city's public healthcare initiative.

A aenior citizen in the former Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City, receives medical examinations and consultations for chronic conditions from doctors of Le Van Thinh Hospital at the Thao Dien satellite general clinic. (Photo: SGGP)

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has issued a new plan to provide regular health check-ups and early screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs) among senior residents through the end of 2025.

The initiative aims to ensure that every elderly person in the city receives annual medical examinations, including screenings for common NCDs, with timely diagnosis and treatment. The program will also include the creation of electronic health records to support long-term healthcare management.

Under the newly issued plan, all individuals aged 60 and above residing in Ho Chi Minh City, whether permanent or temporary residents with a stay of over six months, will be eligible for free annual health check-ups.

These comprehensive examinations will include both general clinical assessments and essential diagnostic tests, covering conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and dementia. The screenings aim to detect non-communicable diseases (NCDs) early, enabling timely intervention and long-term management.

Senior citizens must receive their health check-up results within 24 to 48 hours after the examination. If any signs of potential illness are detected, patients must be given appropriate medical advice, treatment guidance, or referral to a higher-level facility for further care, particularly in cases where the local clinic lacks sufficient equipment or capacity. In addition to medical screenings, seniors will also have access to health education programs, nutritional counseling, physical rehabilitation, and fitness activities. Home-based care will be provided for elderly individuals who are living alone, disabled, or suffering from dementia.

By Thanh An – Translated by Kim Khanh