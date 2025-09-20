Vietnam launches national hotline 111 to combat human trafficking

The national telephone hotline for the prevention of human trafficking (111) was inaugurated on September 19 by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Vietnam.

At the launch of the hotline 111 for the prevention of human trafficking (Photo: baophapluat.vn)

The launch was regarded as a significant milestone in expanding public services, strengthening victim protection, and enhancing efforts to prevent and combat human trafficking in the country.

Hotline 111 will operate free of charge, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It serves both as a channel for receiving reports and as a platform for counselling, support, and raising community awareness. Reports can be filed by victims, relatives, or members of the public, with information immediately referred to competent authorities such as the police, border guards, coast guard, or local administrations for handling.

The hotline also provides legal guidance, responds to queries about victims’ rights, and connects callers with essential services, including healthcare, psychological support, and social assistance. In emergencies, it acts as a vital bridge, enabling authorities to intervene swiftly and ensure victims’ safety.

At the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Tri Thuc affirmed the ministry’s commitment to working closely with relevant agencies and international partners to ensure the professional and effective operation of the hotline. He stressed that beyond being a key public service, the initiative reflects joint efforts in combating trafficking, underlines the commitment to human-centered development, and demonstrates Vietnam’s spirit of international cooperation.

Kendra Rinas, Chief of Mission of IOM Vietnam, noted that IOM has been supporting the hotline since 2020 with funding from the UK Government. The organization has helped strengthen counseling capacity, update and expand the service directory, and promote awareness-raising campaigns. She underlined that under a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Health, IOM stands ready to cooperate with partners to improve reintegration support and mobilize resources to address the diverse needs of vulnerable groups.

Also speaking at the ceremony, Jane Parrot, head of Immigration and Migration at the British Embassy in Hanoi, stated the UK’s commitment to continued close cooperation with Vietnam in tackling human trafficking.

