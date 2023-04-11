HCMC among top 10 localities having favorable investment environment

HCMC has maintained its position in the top 10 localities that have great prospects for investment environment with 33.3 points. The assessment was made by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

The southern metropolis got the 27th position in the Provincial Competitiveness Index (PCI) rankings this year, dropping 13 places from 14th in the 2021 report.

Hanoi also fell out of the top 10 of the country’s PCI 2022 report. The capital city dropped 10 places from 10th in 2021 to 20th in the 2022 report.

The northern coastal province of Quang Ninh still topped Vietnam’s PCI 2022 with 72.95 points. The province was highly appreciated for its initiatives to attract investment and streamline administrative procedures.

The second position of the rankings went to Bac Giang Province with 72.80 points, which is 8.06 points higher than in the previous year, up 29 places compared to 2021.

The VCCI’s PCI 2022 report shows that the trend of improving the quality of economic management at the provincial level has been maintained. Significant moves include enhancement of the quality of effective solutions for administrative procedures, reduction in the processing time of administrative procedures and inspection, and creation of favorable conditions for accessing policies and law.

However, localities need to strive further to take more actions to improve the business and investment environment.