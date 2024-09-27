HCMC allocates US$40 mln for expanding HCMC- Long Thanh Expressway’s access road

Ho Chi Minh City allocated nearly VND1 trillion (US$40 million) to expand a 3.2-kilometer-long access road of the Ho Chi Minh City- Long Thanh Expressway to eight lanes from its current four ones.

The access road to the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway at the An Phu intersection is frequently overloaded. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung).

This project will be commenced in 2025 and is expected to be completed within a year, contributing to traffic synchronization and strengthening traffic connectivity among the Southeastern provinces.

Besides, the access road will synchronize with the An Phu intersection, which is expected to be exploited by the end of 2025.

After being upgraded, it will also provide smooth connectivity to the main Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway, which is set to be expanded to improve connections among Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh Airport and the Southeastern region.

Previously, according to a proposal of the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Vietnam Expressway Development Corporation (VEC) was assigned to carry out investment and expansion project of the Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway from eight to ten lanes, which is set to stretch a length of 22 kilometers from the intersection of Ho Chi Minh City Ring Road No. 2 to the Bien Hoa - Vung Tau Expressway in Dong Nai Province, with a total estimated investment of approximately VND14.9 trillion (nearly US$604 million).

