Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal inaugurated

This is one of the deep-water seaport infrastructure projects in Vietnam that is fully funded by private capital.
Hateco Hai Phong International Container Port covers a total area of 73 hectares, with a 900-meter-long wharf.
The deep-water port is capable of simultaneously accommodating two large container ships, with a maximum vessel length of 400 meters.
The container port is equipped with 10 ship- to- shore (STS) container cranes, 36 electrified rubber tire Gantry cranes (eRTG) and 1,350 reefer container sockets, ensuring fast and efficient cargo handling as well as energy-saving and environmentally friendly.
The port marks a significant milestone in the maritime sector, contributing to the promotion of international trade and driving economic growth in the Northern region.