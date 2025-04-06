Business

Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal inaugurated

The Hai Phong City People's Committee in coordination with Hateco Group held the inauguration ceremony for Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal (HHIT) at Lach Huyen Port on April 5.

This is one of the deep-water seaport infrastructure projects in Vietnam that is fully funded by private capital.

Hateco Hai Phong International Container Terminal (Photo: VGP)

Hateco Hai Phong International Container Port covers a total area of 73 hectares, with a 900-meter-long wharf.

The deep-water port is capable of simultaneously accommodating two large container ships, with a maximum vessel length of 400 meters.

The container port is equipped with 10 ship- to- shore (STS) container cranes, 36 electrified rubber tire Gantry cranes (eRTG) and 1,350 reefer container sockets, ensuring fast and efficient cargo handling as well as energy-saving and environmentally friendly.

The port marks a significant milestone in the maritime sector, contributing to the promotion of international trade and driving economic growth in the Northern region.

