National

Hanoi plans to set SEA record with 2,024 drones on Lunar New Year's Eve

SGGPO

The functional departments of Hanoi are actively preparing for an extraordinary sound and light performance on Lunar New Year's Eve to welcome the Year of the Dragon, 2024.

z5086805537125-7fe7534dbd4d2156727d7829cc7dcc52-5467jpg-7329.jpg
Mr. Truong Viet Dung, Head of the Office of the People's Committee of Hanoi, speaks at the meeting.

In celebration of the 2024 Lunar New Year, Hanoi will host 32 fireworks display locations across the city on Lunar New Year's Eve, including nine locations featuring high-altitude fireworks, with 600 fireworks each.

The announcement was made by Mr. Truong Viet Dung, Head of the Office of the People's Committee of Hanoi, during the press conference on key tasks for 2024 and the community service initiatives for the 2024 Lunar New Year organized by the People's Committee of Hanoi on the afternoon of January 19.

Notably, on Lunar New Year's Eve, Hanoi will orchestrate a light and sound spectacle aiming to establish a Southeast Asian record featuring the participation of 2,024 unmanned aerial vehicles, he added.

Mr. Truong Viet Dung also revealed that the city's functional units are concentrating on preparing for this exceptionally unique light and sound performance on the Lunar New Year's Eve to welcome the Year of the Dragon, 2024. The proposed venue for this event is either West Lake or the My Dinh National Stadium.

This artistic showcase is scheduled to take place before the fireworks display, roughly from 11:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and will be broadcasted live. "This marks a new and significant highlight for Hanoi, aiming to create a festive atmosphere to celebrate the city's socio-economic accomplishments in 2023 and to welcome the new year of 2024 with renewed energy, embodying the cultural industry of the Capital," emphasized the Chief of the Office of the People's Committee of Hanoi.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha

Tags

Hanoi light and sound performance drone display fireworks display Lunar New Year

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn