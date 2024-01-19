Hanoi plans to set SEA record with 2,024 drones on Lunar New Year's Eve

The functional departments of Hanoi are actively preparing for an extraordinary sound and light performance on Lunar New Year's Eve to welcome the Year of the Dragon, 2024.

Mr. Truong Viet Dung, Head of the Office of the People's Committee of Hanoi, speaks at the meeting.

In celebration of the 2024 Lunar New Year, Hanoi will host 32 fireworks display locations across the city on Lunar New Year's Eve, including nine locations featuring high-altitude fireworks, with 600 fireworks each.

The announcement was made by Mr. Truong Viet Dung, Head of the Office of the People's Committee of Hanoi, during the press conference on key tasks for 2024 and the community service initiatives for the 2024 Lunar New Year organized by the People's Committee of Hanoi on the afternoon of January 19.

Notably, on Lunar New Year's Eve, Hanoi will orchestrate a light and sound spectacle aiming to establish a Southeast Asian record featuring the participation of 2,024 unmanned aerial vehicles, he added.

Mr. Truong Viet Dung also revealed that the city's functional units are concentrating on preparing for this exceptionally unique light and sound performance on the Lunar New Year's Eve to welcome the Year of the Dragon, 2024. The proposed venue for this event is either West Lake or the My Dinh National Stadium.

This artistic showcase is scheduled to take place before the fireworks display, roughly from 11:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., and will be broadcasted live. "This marks a new and significant highlight for Hanoi, aiming to create a festive atmosphere to celebrate the city's socio-economic accomplishments in 2023 and to welcome the new year of 2024 with renewed energy, embodying the cultural industry of the Capital," emphasized the Chief of the Office of the People's Committee of Hanoi.

By Khanh Nguyen – Translated by Thanh Nha