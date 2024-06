Vietnamese State, Government, and National Assembly (NA) leaders on June 2 sent greetings to their Italian counterparts on the occasion of the Republic Day of Italy (June 2, 1946 - 2024).

State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and NA Chairman Tran Thanh Man sent their greetings to President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and President of the Italian Senate Ignazio La Russa, respectively.

The same day, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son also sent greetings to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Antonio Tajani.

VNA