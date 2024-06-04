Green Hanoi promoted on World Environment Day

Losses due to air pollution in Vietnam top US$13 billion a year, equal to four percent of the nation’s GDP.

Participants at the program 'Joining hands for a green Hanoi with clean air' commemorating World Environment Day in Hanoi on Monday. (Photo: VNA)

"Joining hands for clean air and a green Hanoi" was the theme of a program launched in the capital city on Monday in response to the World Environment Day (June 5).

The event, jointly held by the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment (DoNRE), the UN Development Program (UNDP), the World Health Organization (WHO), and the municipal Women’s Union, brought together individuals, community-based organisations, government agencies and the UN to make a collective commitment to achieving clean air for Hanoi.

DoNRE Deputy Director Nguyen Minh Tan stressed the need to take a pragmatic stance, such as cutting down on plastic bag use, classifying and recycling waste, using renewable energy and raising public awareness of environmental protection.

According to UNDP Representative in Vietnam Ramla Khalidi, socio-economic losses due to air pollution in Vietnam top US$13 billion a year, equal to 4 percent of the nation’s GDP. Recently, air quality has been a major concern with Hanoi in the list of world's cities with worst air quality over a period of several days.

She said handling air pollution must receive the same level of attention as dealing with Covid-19, a public health emergency.

UNDP is working to improve air quality in Vietnam in various sectors, including support for the country’s energy transition and its carbon neutral commitment by 2050, as well as development of green transportation and circular economy, she added.

This year, the World Environment Day 2024 focuses on land restoration, desertification and drought resilience, calling on countries across the globe to join hands to restore lands and build resilience, helping slow down the crisis of climate change and improve the livelihoods and food security for billions of people across the world.

In Hanoi, the day offers an opportunity for schools, communities, enterprises, social organisations and State management agencies to push ahead activities for a green and clean Hanoi, creating green economy for a future of sustainable development on the way to building a healthy and livable city.

VNA