Grain gains as rice tender hits full mark

The Department of State Reserves announced the successful tender for 200,000 tons of rice for the national reserves for this year.

On August 25, 15 regional state reserve departments completed bidding for 171 tender packages totalling 200,000 tons, with all contracts awarded.

Fifteen regional state reserve branches organise bidding sessions to purchase 200,000 tons of rice. (Photo thesaigontimes.vn)

The regional departments carried out the tender opening, evaluation of bid documents and subsequent procedures in line with the Law on Bidding. Contracts with successful bidders were signed, requiring delivery by September 22, thereby completing the contractor selection process and fulfilling 100 percent of the target assigned by the Prime Minister, in accordance with current laws and regulations.

The rice is expected to be fully stored in the national reserves by October 31.

The General Department of State Reserves stated that, prior to the contractor selection process, it had issued detailed implementation guidelines to assist regional departments with this year’s rice procurement. Based on these instructions, the 15 regional branches published their tender plans, invitations, bidding documents and updated cost estimates on the National Bidding Network System, as required.

Vietnamplus