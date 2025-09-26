Vietnam’s car imports reach record high in first eight months of 2025

Vietnam’s demand for imported automobiles has surged to unprecedented levels in 2025, according to the latest figures from the General Department of Customs under the Ministry of Finance.

Vietnam sets a new record for car import value, according to statistics from the Customs Department

The data shows that car imports during the first eight months of the year not only climbed sharply in both volume and value but also set a new all-time high.

Between January and August 2025, Vietnam imported nearly 138,000 fully built automobiles of all categories, with a total value of US$3.02 billion. This represents an increase of $836 million compared to the same period last year, underscoring both rising consumer demand and a stronger supply flow from regional partners. The growth marks the highest import value Vietnam has ever recorded in its automobile sector.

Passenger vehicles with fewer than nine seats continued to dominate the market, accounting for more than 104,000 units. This segment rose by nearly 20 percent year-on-year, highlighting the increasing appetite among Vietnamese households for private cars. The transport vehicle segment also experienced a remarkable surge, with imports reaching close to 18,000 units—a dramatic increase of nearly 96 percent compared with the same period in 2024.

August alone proved to be a significant month for the automobile market. In just one month, Vietnam imported more than 16,200 complete cars with a total value of $363 million, reflecting consistent demand despite global economic uncertainties.

The import market continues to be dominated by three main suppliers such as Indonesia, Thailand, and China which together account for 94 percent of all imported vehicles in Vietnam. This concentration highlights the country’s heavy reliance on Southeast Asian and regional manufacturers to meet domestic needs.

Not only have complete automobiles contributed to the record figures, but auto parts and accessories have also seen strong growth. In the first eight months of 2025, Vietnam spent $3.61 billion on importing auto components, up $1.52 billion from the same period last year. These imports are essential to supporting both the assembly of cars domestically and the after-sales service industry. In August alone, businesses imported auto parts and accessories worth $452 million.

The surge in imports reflects Vietnam’s growing middle class, rising consumer spending, and the expansion of the domestic automobile market. At the same time, the sharp increase raises questions about long-term sustainability, trade balance, and opportunities for local manufacturers to strengthen their competitiveness.

By Luu Thuy - Translated by Anh Quan