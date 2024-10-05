The government has just published Decree 123/2024/ND-CP establishing administrative penalties for civil breaches in the land sector.

Government has administrative penalties for infractions within land sector.

In particular, the Decree 123/2024/ND-CP specifies the fine for each incidence of converting rice-growing land to another form of land without the consent of a competent State body. Accordingly, those who converts rice-growing land to another type of land in the agricultural land group will receive a fine of VND2 million-VND30 million (US$1,211).

Moreover, those who convert rice-growing land to non-agricultural land (not residential land) within the administrative boundaries of a commune will get a fine of VND3 million-VND150 million while those converting rice-growing land to residential land within the administrative boundaries of a commune will pay a fine of VND20 million-VND200 million.

The Decree explicitly specifies that the conversion of rice-growing land to non-agricultural land within the administrative boundaries of a ward or town will result in a fine double the amount prescribed above.

Furthermore, the Decree specifies that utilizing other types of land for concentrated livestock purposes in the execution of a large-scale concentrated livestock project without permission from a competent State agency will result in a fine ranging from VND20 million-VND100 million, depending on the violated land area.

In addition, the decree clearly stipulates the penalties for land encroachment and land occupation. Specifically, those encroaching on or occupying land that is managed by a state agency or organization, as recorded in land administration documents within the administrative boundaries of a commune or in land allocation documents for management purposes will be fined an amount ranging from VND3 million to VND200 million depending on the area of violated land.

Land encroachment or occupation of agricultural land (excluding rice land, special-use forest land, protective forest land, and production forest land) within the commune's administrative boundaries may result in fines ranging from VND3 million-VND 200 million, depending on the violated area .

The infringement or occupation of agricultural land designated for rice cultivation, as well as special-use forest land, protective forest land, and production forest land that does not fall under the first category but is located within the commune's administrative boundaries, will incur fines ranging from VND5 million to VND200 million.

Similarly, the infringement or occupation of non-agricultural land that does not fall under the first category but is also within the commune's administrative boundaries will attract fines in the same range of VND5 million to VND200 million.

Additionally, according to the decree, a penalty of VND10 million to VND500 million will be imposed for the unauthorized use of land that the State has allocated or leased, provided that the individual or entity has not yet received physical possession of the land. These fines apply to individuals, while organizations found guilty of the same violations will face penalties that are double those imposed on individuals.

This regulation came into effect on October 4, 2024.

By Phan Thao – Translated By Anh Quan