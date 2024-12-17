Government funds upgrades for 6 hospitals

In accordance with the Decision No. 1576/QD-TTg, six hospitals will undergo upgrades as part of the Health Facility Network Planning initiative for the period 2021-2030.

Government will fund the upgrade for Viet Duc Friendship Hospital

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long yesterday signed the Decision No. 1576/QD-TTg.

A key focus of the plan is the Government's commitment to prioritizing public investment in developing infrastructure for healthcare facilities in economically disadvantaged regions, remote areas, border zones, seas, islands, and locations with limited revenue sources such as critical services such as preventive medicine, as well as facilities for tuberculosis, leprosy, and mental health care.

The Government also promotes private investment in the development of high-tech, modern, and advanced healthcare services, including on-demand options, to address the needs of the population, particularly high-income individuals and foreign residents.

The plan prioritizes the upgrade for six hospitals—Bach Mai, Viet Duc Friendship, Hue Central, Cho Ray, Military Central 108, and Military Medical 175—to international standards, while also focusing on constructing the Central Highlands Hospital and the National Coordination Centers for Human Organ Transplantation in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan