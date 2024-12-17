Health

Government funds upgrades for 6 hospitals

SGGP

In accordance with the Decision No. 1576/QD-TTg, six hospitals will undergo upgrades as part of the Health Facility Network Planning initiative for the period 2021-2030.

viet duc.webp
Government will fund the upgrade for Viet Duc Friendship Hospital

Deputy Prime Minister Le Thanh Long yesterday signed the Decision No. 1576/QD-TTg.

A key focus of the plan is the Government's commitment to prioritizing public investment in developing infrastructure for healthcare facilities in economically disadvantaged regions, remote areas, border zones, seas, islands, and locations with limited revenue sources such as critical services such as preventive medicine, as well as facilities for tuberculosis, leprosy, and mental health care.

The Government also promotes private investment in the development of high-tech, modern, and advanced healthcare services, including on-demand options, to address the needs of the population, particularly high-income individuals and foreign residents.

The plan prioritizes the upgrade for six hospitals—Bach Mai, Viet Duc Friendship, Hue Central, Cho Ray, Military Central 108, and Military Medical 175—to international standards, while also focusing on constructing the Central Highlands Hospital and the National Coordination Centers for Human Organ Transplantation in Hanoi, Da Nang and Ho Chi Minh City.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

healthcare facilities disadvantaged regions remote areas border zones healthcare services

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn