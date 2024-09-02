National

Google changes interface welcoming National Day in Vietnam

SGGPO

Search engine giant Google has changed its doodle interface with the Vietnamese flag flying against the blue sky on September 2 to mark National Day in Vietnam.

google.jpg
Search engine giant Google changes its doodle interface with the Vietnamese flag flying against the blue sky on September 2 to mark National Day in Vietnam.

In its description, Google: "Today’s Doodle celebrates National Day in Vietnam! On this day in 1945, thousands of citizens gathered at Ba Dinh Square in the capital city of Hanoi to hear the president read aloud the Proclamation of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam” (known as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam today).

According to the largest search giant engine in the world, September 2 is an occasion for Vietnamese people to honor the sacrifices by past generations to achieve independence and serves as a reminder to carry their legacy into the future.

On the occasion, many people also visit historic celebratory sites like Hanoi Old Quarter and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which are adorned with the red-and-yellow Vietnamese flag.

Besides, people gather for cultural ceremonies, jubilant parades and musical shows hosted throughout the country.

Google ended the description with the compliment “Happy National Day, Vietnam”.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's home page intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and historical figures in the world.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

interface of Google National Day in Vietnam Vietnamese flag flying against clean blue sky doodle interface

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn