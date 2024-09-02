Google changes interface welcoming National Day in Vietnam

Search engine giant Google has changed its doodle interface with the Vietnamese flag flying against the blue sky on September 2 to mark National Day in Vietnam.

In its description, Google: "Today’s Doodle celebrates National Day in Vietnam! On this day in 1945, thousands of citizens gathered at Ba Dinh Square in the capital city of Hanoi to hear the president read aloud the Proclamation of Independence of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam” (known as the Socialist Republic of Vietnam today).

According to the largest search giant engine in the world, September 2 is an occasion for Vietnamese people to honor the sacrifices by past generations to achieve independence and serves as a reminder to carry their legacy into the future.

On the occasion, many people also visit historic celebratory sites like Hanoi Old Quarter and Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, which are adorned with the red-and-yellow Vietnamese flag.

Besides, people gather for cultural ceremonies, jubilant parades and musical shows hosted throughout the country.

Google ended the description with the compliment “Happy National Day, Vietnam”.

A Google Doodle is a special, temporary alteration of the logo on Google's home page intended to commemorate holidays, events, achievements and historical figures in the world.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong