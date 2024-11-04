Gold falls from new records

Although the global gold price has slightly increased, the domestic gold price has dropped sharply.

Customers trade SJC-branded gold bullion at Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC). (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the price of 9999 gold rings was listed at VND88 million (US$3,470) - VND89 million (US$3,513) per tael.

On November 4, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND87.4 million per tael and the selling price traded at VND88.2 million, down VND500,000 a tael for buying and VND250,000 for selling compared to last week.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) bought gold at VND87 million per tael and sold it at VND88.7 million per tael, down VND400,000 million a tael for buying and VND200,000 a tael for selling.

Phu Quy Gold, Silver, and Gem Stone Group’s gold price also dropped by VND200,000 a tael for buying and selling to VND87.7 million per tael and VND88.9 million per tael respectively.

Bao Tin Minh Chau Company listed 9999 gold ring prices at VND87.78 million per tael for buying and VND88.78 million per tael for selling, down VND200,000 million in the buying and selling rates.

Therefore, the price of 9999 gold rings decreased by VND300,000 – VND900,000 to 900,000 per tael compared to the highest cost of VND89.8 million last week.

According to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), the direct selling price of an SJC-branded gold bar of State-owned commercial banks, including Vietcombank, VietinBank, Agribank, and BIDV was VND89 million per tael, down VND500,000 per tael.

Gold spot price from the international gold market of Kitco was traded at US$2,739 per ounce on the morning of November 4 (local time), up US$4 compared to the trading session last week, equivalent to VND84.1 million per tael. It is lower than the domestic SJC gold price by approximately VND4.9 million per tael.

Related News Price of 9999 gold rings approaches VND90 million per tael, new record high

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh