Global Vietnam - La Francophonie forum 2024 takes place in Paris

More than 100 experts, scientists and partners in various fields from 10 countries gathered at the Global Vietnam - La Francophonie 2024 (OGVF 2024) in Paris from October 5-6.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam (2nd,L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (2nd, R) at the Global Vietnam - La Francophonie 2024 (Photo: SGGP)

It aims to explore the prospects of the Francophonie in today's world, especially the important role of Vietnam in the development of this dynamic partnership after 54 years of being an active member of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF).

Addressing the event, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Khuong, CEO of EMLV Business School and Chairman of the AVSE Global, the organiser of the event, underlined that Vietnam, a member of the Francophonie community, plays an active role in Asia and acts as a bridge for multi-sectoral cooperation activities related to economic diplomacy among the Asian countries and the community.

Therefore, the OGVF aims to discuss Vietnam's geopolitical, economic, technological, educational, and medical and cultural strengths, which shares a common vision with many strategic countries such as France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and Canada as well as with developing economic regions of Africa, he stated.

Associate Prof. Dr. Nguyen Duc Minh, Vice President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, welcomed the initiative to organize the OGVF, affirming the significant role of the intellectual community abroad in connecting Vietnam with the world.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always value the opinions and advice of Vietnamese intellectuals abroad for the country's development through the adoption of many resolutions related to the community, optimizing human resources for enhancing the country's position and role in the Francophonie community in various aspects such as green growth, circular economy, and science-technology, and developing Vietnamese brand.

At the event, experts shared their ideas on the frameworks for unity within the Francophonie community and on economic, health, and educational progress within the North-South and South-South cooperation.

They contributed many strategic solutions, highlighting Vietnam's role in the fields of trade and technology, and actions that Vietnamese intellectuals can take to develop the country into a regional financial center with innovation, green growth, and inclusion; along with challenges and opportunities in health and education in the Francophonie community, the importance of Vietnamese talents in developing and promoting innovation in these fields, and cultural cooperation in the community.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Vo Phuong Nga, AVSE Global Director for Finance and Partners, said that in the context that the Francophonie community is moving forward to affirm a global position, Vietnam can play a leading role and the opinions given at this event as well as ideas on specific projects that can be implemented will contribute to creating and enhancing Vietnam's leading role and position in the Francophonie community in particular and in the world in general.

AVSE Global is a non-profit organization based in Paris, bringing together intellectuals, senior experts, and prestigious scientists in many fields on a global scale. With about 300 resources present in more than 20 countries and working regularly on strategic projects, along with more than 2,000 supporting experts and 10,000 connectable people, AVSE Global has implemented strategic programs and projects to promote sustainable development and prosperity of Vietnam.

Vietnamlus