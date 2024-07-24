Gene bank launched to help identify 20,000 remains of fallen soldiers

A gene bank was launched to help identify 20,000 unidentified remains of fallen soldiers in all corners of the country.

People express gratitude to those who sacrify themselves for the country's peace

As part of the commemoration of the 77th Anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27, 1947 - July 27, 2024), the Ministry of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs (MOLISA), the Ministry of National Defense, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Hanoi People’s Committee jointly organized a ceremony in Hanoi to express gratitude to those who contributed to the revolution.

At the ceremony, these bodies launched the gene bank (DNA bank) for unidentified fallen soldiers. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates activated the gene bank (ADN).

According to the MOLISA, although the war is long past and the country has achieved independence and reunification, nearly 200,000 fallen soldiers have not been officially recognized, and information about nearly 300,000 fallen soldiers remains unknown. In recent times, efforts have been made to address this issue through the implementation of a project to identify the remains of missing soldiers (Project 150).

Authorities have conducted DNA testing on nearly 10,000 sets of remains and more than 3,000 samples from relatives of fallen soldiers. As a result, over 1,000 identities of fallen soldiers have been verified and confirmed to their families.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed gratitude to nearly 1.2 million Vietnamese people who sacrificed themselves for the cause of building and defending the homeland. He emphasized that countless Vietnamese people remain forever absent, their blood and flesh merging into the sacred soul of the mountains and rivers.

During his speech about activating the Gene Bank (ADN) for fallen soldiers and their families, the Prime Minister recommended promptly completing the goal of identifying over 20,000 sets of remains, striving to determine the identities of 60 percent of the fallen soldiers in cemeteries.

The Prime Minister underscored that the Party and State consistently prioritize the work of gratitude and reciprocity. Numerous policies have been issued to support war veterans, invalids, and the families of fallen soldiers. This is considered an important political task that requires continuous research, modification, supplementation, and improvement.

Prior to this conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other delegates observed a minute of silence to honor the sacrifices and contributions of the heroic fallen soldiers for the nation building and protection and in memory of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.

By Van Phuc - Translated by Anh Quan