From waste to beauty: The journey of Waste Recycling Garden NNC

In the heart of the Western mountainous area of Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province, there is a special waste recycling garden for people with disabilities.

The Waste Recycling Garden NNC was established based on the idea of a 62-year-old woman, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, who is the Chairwoman of the Nguyen Nga Disability Branch. This idea originated from her deep appreciation and gratitude towards her friends working in the tourism industry in Australia.

After almost two years, the desolate hill of approximately 2,000 square meters has been transformed into a recycling garden, prolonging the beneficial life cycle of diverse waste materials. Presently, the garden is drawing a considerable number of tourists and students from both local and international regions who visit to learn, explore, and share inspiring narratives while collaborating to protect the environment and combat plastic waste.

In July 2021, Ms. Nga, along with 17 students with disabilities, embarked on a challenging journey to Phuoc My Valley Hill on the outskirts of Quy Nhon City to establish the Waste Recycling Garden NNC.
The team of the Waste Recycling Garden NNC commenced their mission to collect, gather trash, and clean the streets, lanes, and alleys in the nearby villages and neighborhoods.
Elementary and preschool students visit the Waste Recycling Garden NNC to supplement their knowledge about environmental protection.
Bottles, carton packaging, old newspapers, plastic bags, and candy wrappers are creatively transformed into useful models and practical utensils.
Both domestic and international tourists come to visit and experience the Waste Recycling Garden NNC.
The group of individuals with disabilities gathers scrap fabrics and transforms them into captivating fashion products through upcycling.
Stuffed animals and adhesive bags are crafted from discarded fabric scraps and leftover materials, repurposing them as recycled souvenirs for tourists.
By Ngoc Oai – Translated by Bao Nghi

