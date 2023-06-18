From waste to beauty: The journey of Waste Recycling Garden NNC

In the heart of the Western mountainous area of Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province, there is a special waste recycling garden for people with disabilities.

The Waste Recycling Garden NNC was established based on the idea of a 62-year-old woman, Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Nga, who is the Chairwoman of the Nguyen Nga Disability Branch. This idea originated from her deep appreciation and gratitude towards her friends working in the tourism industry in Australia.

After almost two years, the desolate hill of approximately 2,000 square meters has been transformed into a recycling garden, prolonging the beneficial life cycle of diverse waste materials. Presently, the garden is drawing a considerable number of tourists and students from both local and international regions who visit to learn, explore, and share inspiring narratives while collaborating to protect the environment and combat plastic waste.