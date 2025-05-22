Four major U.S. firms eye Vietnam for cooperation and investment

Four major US corporations have proposed to cooperate with Vietnam in the fields of energy, technology and aerospace.

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien works with leaders of Excelerate Energy Corporation

Yesterday, the Ministry of Industry and Trade made an announcement regarding Minister Nguyen Hong Dien's recent working visit to the United States, where he held productive discussions on cooperation with executives from prominent U.S. technology and energy corporations.

Vietnam seeks to enhance strategic partnerships with leading global corporations—including Excelerate Energy, Lockheed Martin, SpaceX, and Google—across key sectors such as energy, aerospace, technology, and artificial intelligence.

During discussions, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien encouraged Excelerate Energy to deepen its involvement in Vietnam’s energy sector, particularly in infrastructure development and liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply. This comes as Vietnam plans to construct 14 gas-fired power plants under Power Development Plan VIII.

Excelerate outlined three primary areas for collaboration including investing in infrastructure, securing a stable LNG supply, and forming joint ventures with Vietnamese partners. These initiatives are aimed at positioning Vietnam as a regional LNG hub within ASEAN. To underscore its long-term commitment, Excelerate signed a memorandum of understanding with PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PVGas).

Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien meets and works with Lockheed Martin representatives

Minister Nguyen Hong Dien proposed expanding cooperation with Lockheed Martin in the aerospace sector, with a focus on developing next-generation satellites scheduled for launch in 2026. Lockheed Martin representatives acknowledged Vietnam's significant potential and expressed strong support for technology transfer, participation in the supply chain, and the establishment of a structured, ongoing collaboration framework.

SpaceX’s Vice President announced plans to invest approximately US$1.5 billion to deploy the Starlink satellite internet service in Vietnam. The initial phase will involve the construction of 10 to 15 ground stations. SpaceX has identified Vietnam as a strategic market for its operations.

In the meeting with Google, both parties agreed to strengthen efforts in building a sustainable, secure, and diverse supply chain. Minister Nguyen Hong Dien urged Google to collaborate with Vietnamese enterprises in localizing input materials. Google commended Vietnam’s pivotal role in global supply chain restructuring and reaffirmed its commitment to long-term partnership.

Additionally, Minister Nguyen Hong Dien called on major corporations to relay a message to the Trump administration that Vietnam is a Comprehensive Strategic Partner of the United States and should be recognized as a market economy. He also advocated for Vietnam’s removal from the list of high-tech export restrictions, emphasizing that such recognition would foster equitable, sustainable trade and deliver mutual benefits.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan