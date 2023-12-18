Former senior lieutenant-Colonel Ho Anh Son receives commission in Viet A case

The Military Court of Hanoi Capital has just issued a decision to conduct trial of seven defendants related to the process of researching and producing Covid-19 test kits at the Military Medical Academy.

The indictment was against former officers of the Military Medical Academy for the acts of helping Phan Quoc Viet who was General Director of Viet A Company - Viet A to commit crimes.

Of which, defendant Ho Anh Son, former senior lieutenant-colonel, Deputy Director of the Military Medical Research Institute under the Military Medical Academy was prosecuted for the crime of “abusing position and power while performing duties”.

Former senior lieutenant-Colonel Ho Anh Son received a commission with a total amount of nearly VND2.5 billion (US$103,000) from Phan Quoc Viet.

Former senior lieutenant-Colonel Ho Anh Son and six other defendants will go on trial at the Hanoi Capital Military Court on December 27.

The indictment of the Central Military Procuracy stated that under the context of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak domestically and internationally, the Board of Directors of the Military Medical Academy directed the functional forces to build plans of pandemic prevention and control, comprising the mission of studying Covid-19 test kits.

The Ministry of Science and Technology had a decision to establish a council and a budget appraisal team and assigned the Military Medical Academy to chair and Ho Anh Son being the project leader with a budget of VND18.98 billion (US$785,000) for the 18-month implementation.

