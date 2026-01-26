Former RoK PM passes away in HCMC after serious illness: Spokesperson

Due to the severity of his illness, former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Hae-chan passed away in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on January 25.

Former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Hae-chan (Photo: Yonhap)

Over the past days, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has worked closely with the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee and relevant agencies to provide the best possible medical care for former Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Lee Hae-chan in the city, the ministry’s spokesperson Pham Thu Hang said on January 25.

“However, due to the severity of his illness, Lee Hae-chan passed away,” Hang said in response to reporters’ questions seeking confirmation of the former leader’s death in Ho Chi Minh City.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other Vietnamese leaders have extended profound condolences to the Government of the RoK and the bereaved family, the spokesperson said.

VNA