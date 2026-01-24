Congratulations sent to Party General Secretary To Lam on re-election

High-ranking leaders of Laos, China and Cambodia sent their messages and letters of congratulations to General Secretary To Lam on his re-election as the Communist Party of Vietnam chief by the 14th Party Central Committee on January 23 afternoon.

Party General Secretary To Lam at the international press conference to announce the outcomes of the 14th Party Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

In his congratulatory letter, General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith emphasised that the re-election for another term reflected the high level of trust and appreciation placed in General Secretary Lam by the Party, the State and the people of Vietnam, in recognition of his significant intellectual contributions, dedication and extensive leadership experience over the past period. The Lao leader congratulated Vietnam on the successful organisation of the 14th National Party Congress, describing it as a major political event that charts the country’s development orientations in a new era, particularly its strategic thinking, vision and long-term development direction through to the end of the 21st century.

He expressed his firm belief that under the wise and capable leadership of the CPV, headed by General Secretary To Lam, the entire Party and people of Vietnam will successfully fulfill the goals set by the 14th Congress, thus building a peaceful, independent, democratic, prosperous, civilised and happy Vietnam which steadily advances toward socialism.

The Lao leader also reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working closely with the General Secretary and the new leadership to continue preserving, safeguarding and strengthening the great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion between Laos and Vietnam, ensuring that this relationship will continue to flourish and endure.

On this important occasion, he wished General Secretary To Lam good health, happiness and success in his position, while expressing hope to meet him soon in Vietnam to further discuss measures to deepen the strategic cohesion between the two countries as they move together into a new era of development.

Extending his congratulations to General Secretary To Lam and the leadership of the new tenure, Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping recalled in his message that since the 13th National Congress, the CPV had remained steadfast in pursuing a socialist modernisation path suited to Vietnam’s national conditions, strengthened the Party’s comprehensive leadership, and united and led the Vietnamese people to achieve major accomplishments in socialism building and renewal, resulting in the country’s increasing international role and standing. He emphasised that the successful organisation of the 14th National Congress has opened a new era of development for the Vietnamese nation and will serve to encourage and advance the global socialist movement. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the new Central Committee, with General Secretary To Lam at its core, the Communist Party of Vietnam will continue to unite and lead the Vietnamese people in striving for greater achievements, successfully fulfilling the tasks and goals set by the 14th National Congress.

The top Chinese leader stressed that he attaches great importance to relations between the two Parties and the two countries, and stands ready to work with General Secretary Lam to enhance strategic exchanges, promote the traditional friendship, persistently advance the socialist cause, and guide comprehensive strategic cooperation and the building of the China–Vietnam community with a shared future toward even greater results, bringing more benefits to the two countries' people and contributing to peace, stability and prosperity in the region and the world.

Meanwhile, in his letter, Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni extended his sincere congratulations to General Secretary To Lam on the occasion of his continuation in office as the Party chief at the 14th National Congress.

He expressed firm confidence that under the wise leadership of the General Secretary, Vietnam will attain major successes and strong development across all fields, while continuing to uphold its important role in the region and the world. The King also voiced his hope that the two countries’ relations will continue to develop for the sake of peace, stability, cooperation and national development.

He wished General Secretary To Lam good health, happiness and success, and showed his hope that he will attain further new achievements in his noble mission of serving the country and the Vietnamese people.

In his letter, President of the Cambodian People’s Party Hun Sen said he was delighted to learn that Comrade To Lam continued to receive the trust of the Party and was reelected General Secretary of the CPV Central Committee at its 14th National Congress.

The re-election reflects the strong confidence and trust placed in the General Secretary by the Vietnamese Party and people, he affirmed, praising the General Secretary’s sound leadership and strategic guidance, which have contributed to national development, ensuring lasting peace, stability and prosperity for the Vietnamese people, and elevated the country’s role and standing at both regional and international levels.

Expressing his firm belief, President Hun Sen said that under General Secretary To Lam’s principled, forward-looking and future-oriented leadership, the Communist Party of Vietnam will continue to enjoy broad support from the Vietnamese people and achieve even greater successes in implementing the orientations and decisions adopted by the 14th National Congress. With joint efforts, he expressed confidence that the good-neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability between the two Parties and the two countries will continue to deepen.

Vietnamplus