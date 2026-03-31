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Over 450 enterprises participate in ProPak Vietnam 2026

SGGPO

The 19th International Exhibition on Processing, Packaging, and Packaging Technology—ProPak Vietnam 2026—will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center from March 31 to April 2 in Ho Chi Minh City.

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Enterprises showcase products at the exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The event brings together more than 450 exhibitors from 33 countries and territories. It is expected to attract over 11,000 visitors, including investors and business owners seeking networking opportunities, partnership prospects, and updates on the latest industry trends.

ProPak Vietnam 2026 showcases cutting-edge technologies across packaging, food processing, beverage technology, raw materials, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and cold chain supply.

ProPak Vietnam 2026 is also designed as a knowledge-updating platform for the industry through international conferences and a series of specialized seminars. The agenda focuses on regulatory frameworks, compliance, and digital transformation to enhance competitiveness; updates on EPR 2026 and policy adjustments related to the packaging sector; food safety from the perspectives of inspection and supervision; as well as flexible packaging and smart cold chain solutions aimed at adding value to agricultural and aquatic products.

In addition, the Business Matching program—a 1:1 networking platform connecting buyers with domestic and international suppliers—helps enterprises shorten partner search time, improve connection efficiency, and expand transaction opportunities.

On this occasion, the organizers also opened the 3rd International Exhibition on Beverage Technology and the 13th International Exhibition on Technologies, Materials, and Machinery for the Plastics and Rubber Industry.

By Minh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

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19th International Exhibition on Processing Packaging and Packaging Technology ProPak Vietnam 2026 cutting-edge technologies packaging food processing beverage technology

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