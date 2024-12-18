Science/technology

First-ever workshop on microscopy hosted in Vietnam

The Vietnam Meeting Science Association yesterday introduced and organized the Vietnam Workshop on Microscopy 2024 (VWM-2024), with the participation of more than 60 scientists from 20 universities and research units in the country and abroad.

Young scientists and researchers participate in the seminar on microscopy science in Vietnam. (Photo: ICISE)

The workshop takes place at the International Center for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhon City, Binh Dinh Province.

Professor Tran Thanh Van, Chairman of the Vietnam Meeting Science Association said that this was the first time Vietnam has hosted the workshop on microscopy.

A scientist presents new research and discuss virology.

The workshop gathered numerous professors, doctors of sciences and scientists, including five overseas Vietnamese working at prestigious universities of the world as Nazarbayev University in Kazakhstan, Kanazawa University in Japan, Tokyo Institute of Technology in Japan, Phenikaa University in Vietnam.

The VWM-2024 shall also support and provide knowledge and free training in microscopy science to excellent students selected from 15 domestic universities and research institutes.

The workshop took place from December 17 to December 20, with presentations and research related to advanced microscopic image processing techniques, applications of microscopic techniques in life sciences and materials sciences along with new scientific advances.

By Ngoc Oai- Translated by Huyen Huong

