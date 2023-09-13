First digital content awards launched in Vietnam

The Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) yesterday formally started the 1 st Vietnam Digital Content Creation Awards 2023 (VCA 2023) for both individuals and organizations, divided into 7 categories.



According to the Vietnam Digital Content Creation Alliance – the Standing Committee of VCA 2023’s Organization Board, the blooming of cross-border technological platforms on the Internet lately has provided favorable conditions for digital content creation to grow qualitatively and quantitatively. It has become an industry earning thousands of billions of US$ globally.

Statistics in Vietnam reveal that in 2022, at least 20,000 people are working in this industry to create films, cartoons, music, games, audio books, comics, pictures, content designs, lessons, with a total revenue of up to $800 million.

VDCA’s Chairman Nguyen Minh Hong – Head of VCA 2023’s Organization Board – stressed that the awards aim at promoting the digital content industry in the country by encouraging the devotion of both individuals and organizations in creating valuable digital content that is attractive worldwide. Meanwhile, the awards also wish to boost other industries like filming and culture in order to contribute to the growth of the national digital economy.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Film Development Association Dr. Ngo Phuong Lan highly appreciated the organization of VCA 2023, saying that digital content products occupy an important portion in the digital economy, forming the soft strength for each nation. The film industry itself, traditional as it is, has been greatly influenced by and has to adapt to digital life. Also, a promotion of meaningful digital content products means an effective way to eliminate junk ones.



VCA 2023 accepts papers online from September 12 to November 30 at the website of the Vietnam Digital Content Creation Alliance: dcca.org.vn. The awards ceremony is expected to be held at the end of December.

The awards for outstanding digital content products are for the four categories of Excellent Short Film, Excellent Cartoon, Excellent Advertisement, and Excellent Educational Digital-content Product. The other three categories are Excellent Digital Content Creator, Digital Content Creator for the Community, and Potential Digital Content Creator.

VCA is planned to become an annual award held by VDCA.