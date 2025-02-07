Fifth Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards open for voting

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health announced that the portal for the fifth Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards' voting was officially kicked off at 10 a.m. on February 7.

At the fourth Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards Ceremony

Beginning from 10 a.m. on February 7 to 10 a.m. on February 14, people can vote for their favorite smart healthcare innovations via SMS by texting with syntax TTYK <space> Nomination Code to 8136 or directly on the website voh.com.vn/thanhtuuykhoavietnam.

Voting accounts must be registered and verified via email or phone number.

The fifth Vietnam Medical Achievement Awards in 2025 themed “Smart Healthcare” features a diverse range of innovations from AI applications in specialized medical techniques to digital solutions that enhance patient care, healthcare facility management, and industry-wide digital transformation.

The advancements aim at improving service quality, patient care, hospital administration, and overall healthcare management efficiency.

This year’s award under the theme of “Smart Healthcare” is to honor remarkable achievements of the health sector, respond to Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City and mark the 70th anniversary of the Vietnam Doctor's Day (February 27, 1955 - 2025).

The voting results will be announced, and the awards ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on February 26 at the Ho Chi Minh City Opera House to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Vietnam Doctor's Day (February 27, 1955 - 2025).

By Thanh Son- Translated by Huyen Huong