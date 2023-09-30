Export values of agriculture, forestry and fishery gradually rise

The export value of agriculture, forestry and fishery products reached nearly US$38.5 billion, so achieving the target of US$54 billion for 2023 is completely within reach, said Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phung Duc Tien.

At the third quarter press conference held on September 29, Minister Tien said that after 9 months of 2023, the year-on-year growth of Vietnam's agricultural industry will reach 3.66 percent - an impressive number in the context of the economic recession.

Several export items such as fruits and vegetables, rice, cashew nuts, coffee, and livestock products. Specifically, the export value of fruits and vegetables reached US$4.2 billion (up 71.8 percent), rice reached US$3.66 billion (up 40.4 percent), cashew nuts reached US$2.61 billion (up 14.3 percent), coffee reached US$3.16 billion (up 1.9 percent), and livestock products are estimated to reach US$369 million (up 26.4 percent).