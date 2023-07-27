Quantity of fruit, vegetable export orders not as high as expected

The Ministry of Industry and Trade yesterday announced that it is hard for fruit and vegetable exporters to obtain many orders in the last half of 2023.



According to Vietnam Fruit and Vegetables Association, Vietnam has seen a great advantage in selling fruits and vegetables when the Chinese market resumed its activities. However, domestic businesses are encountering obstacles due to quality standards.

If there are no negative developments, China will continue to issue more codes for durian planting areas. In that case, in 2023, the fruit and vegetable industry can earn nearly US$5 billion, becoming the product group with the best export turnover.

In contrast, such produce as coffee, cashew, rubber, pepper, seafood is experiencing difficulties increasing export order quantity because consumer demands just slightly recover. Particularly, as to seafood, major clients of Vietnam in the US and EU still have so large an inventory that they do not want to place new orders.