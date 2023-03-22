Dragon fruit export turnover reaches US$47 million

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced that the country's total export value of dragon fruit so far this year topped US$47 million, a fall of 48.7% compared to the same period last year.

The fruit has been exported to more than 40 countries and territories with China, India, the US, Thailand and the Netherlands being the biggest importers.

However, in the first two months of 2023, its export saw a slump in some markets such as the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Japan with decreases of 25.9% and 35.4%, respectively year-on-year.

However, the export of the fruit is expected to bounce back as China - the biggest importer with 70% from Vietnam - has reopened its door.

Export turnover of the fruit is expected to top US$1 billion in 2023.