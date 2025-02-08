Export prices of Vietnamese rice drop by 43 percent, lowest in world

Vietnam's estimated rice export volume and value in January 2025 reached approximately 500,000 tons and US$308 million, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on February 7.

That was an increase of one percent in volume and a decrease of 10.4 percent in value over the same period of 2024.

According to some businesses and the Vietnam Food Association, the export prices of Vietnamese rice have fallen to the lowest level in the world.

On February 6, the price of Vietnam's 5-percent broken rice dropped by US$5 to US$399 per ton, dropping by US$301 per ton, equivalent to a significant decrease of 43 percent. Meanwhile, 25–percent broken rice fell by US$6 to US$371 per ton. The price of 100-percent broken rice decreased by US$5 to US$313 per ton.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the export prices of Vietnamese rice have plummeted from its peak of US$700 per ton in mid-August 2023 which was the highest in 15 years since 2008 to the lowest level in the past three years.

In the world, Thailand's 5-percent broken rice is currently traded at more than US$34 per ton, its 25-percent broken rice is over US$40 per ton, and its 100-percent broken rice exceeds US$64 per ton. The export rice prices from India and Pakistan are also higher than those of Vietnam.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Huyen Huong