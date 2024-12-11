National brand essential for future Vietnamese rice exports: Ministry

A national brand for Vietnamese rice will be developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to boost exports.

This was heard at yesterday’s a seminar titled "Building a National Brand for Vietnamese Rice” in Soc Trang organized by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

According to the Ministry, in recent years, the structure of rice production in Vietnam has been continuously evolving towards increasing the proportion of high-quality and high-value rice while reducing the share of lower-grade varieties.

Vietnam not only secures its food supply through rice production but also ranks among the top rice exporters globally, with nearly 8.5 million tons exported in the first 11 months of 2024, reflecting a 10.6 percent increase in volume and a 22.4 percent rise in value to US$5.31 billion compared to the same period in 2023, despite facing rising competition in the international market.

However, Vietnamese rice is currently facing increasing competitive pressure in the international market, as several countries in the region with advantages in rice production are gradually reopening after a period of export restrictions. Consequently, establishing a national brand for Vietnamese rice is imperative for future export success.

The success of Thailand with brand Thai Hom Mali, India & Pakistan with Basmati, Japan with Japonica, and Italy with Arborio in branding their unique rice varieties demonstrates the potential for significant economic and cultural impact.

At the workshop, representatives of related agencies, localities, businesses and industry associations focused on discussing and proposing many ideas, solutions, roadmaps and methods to move towards the goal of building a national brand for Vietnamese rice.

Workshop delegates emphasized the importance of collaboration among all stakeholders involved in the production, harvesting, processing, and distribution of rice, ultimately ensuring that Vietnamese rice can rise to become a premier global brand.

By Tuan Quang - Translated by Anh Quan