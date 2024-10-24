Energy, oil and gas cooperation pillar of Vietnam-Russia partnership: PM

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh described energy and oil-gas cooperation as an important pillar of the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership while receiving Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev in Kazan on October 23.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (right) and Russian Minister of Energy Sergey Tsivilev. (Photo: VNA)

PM Chinh, who is in Russia to attend the expanded BRICS Summit, stressed that Vietnam always treasures its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia, and wishes to strengthen and deepen cooperation in various fields for the sake of the two countries’ people.

The regular exchange of delegations at all levels and via all channels have continued to reinforce the political foundation, enabling ministries, agencies, businesses, and localities of the two countries to expand cooperation, covering energy, and oil and gas, he said.

For his part, Tsivilev spoke highly of PM Chinh’s working trip, and noted his belief that the Vietnamese leader’s initiatives raised on this occasion will create momentum for the bilateral ties to grow further.

He affirmed that the Russian Government and the Ministry of Energy appreciate the Vietnam-Russia cooperation, and hope for more cooperation projects in new spheres in the time ahead, meeting the development needs of each country in such areas as climate change, energy transition, and the use of green energy, clean energy, and atomic energy for peaceful purposes.

PM Chinh called on the minister to further support the bilateral energy and oil-gas cooperation, work to facilitate the operations of Vietnamese and Russian businesses in each other's territory, and back the resumption and expansion of cooperation in training officials for Vietnam in the fields of energy, and oil and gas.

The Vietnamese leader also suggested the two sides deploy cooperation in other fields like digital transformation, green transition, and circular economy.He agreed to assign relevant agencies of both countries to promptly engage in discussions and negotiations to sign cooperation agreements, particularly those in education and training, investment, and other emerging areas with great potential, as soon as possible.

VNA