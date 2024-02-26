International

Egyptian locality looks to expand cooperation with Vietnam

Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung had a working session with Governor of Luxor Mustafa Mohamed Alham Khaled on March 25 to discuss measures to further strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

vna-potal-doanh-nghiep-ai-cap-tim-kiem-co-hoi-kinh-doanh-tai-viet-nam-7241896-8942.jpg
Vietnamese Ambassador to Egypt Nguyen Huy Dung has a working session with Governor of Luxor Mustafa Mohamed Alham Khaled on March 25, 2024. (Photo: VNA)

According to the ambassador, Vietnam and Egypt have great potential for cooperation in areas where both sides have strengths, such as agriculture, industry, garment and textile, logistics, aquaculture, tourism, and maritime economy. The two countries are striving to lift bilateral trade turnover to US$1 billion in the coming time.

The two sides agreed that Luxor and Ninh Binh should review and add more content of cooperation in the friendship and cooperative agreement between the two localities, and soon renew this document.

Ambassador Dung suggested the Egyptian locality strengthen cooperation with not only Ninh Binh but also other localities of Vietnam.

Alham Khaled said he hopes that Luxor and Ninh Binh will enhance cooperation in agriculture, education, and tourism. He also called on Vietnamese businesses to increase investment in industrial parks of Luxor.

The two suggested that the countries create favourable conditions for travel firms from both sides to open representative offices and promote tourism promotion activities in each other's territories.

The same day, the Vietnamese Embassy in Egypt and the Chamber of Commerce in Luxor jointly held a workshop to further promote cooperative relations in areas of economics, trade, investment, tourism, culture, agriculture, and education between the two countries, and their localities.

Ambassador Dung introduced Vietnam's economic situation and investment attraction policies, while calling on businesses from both countries to expand connections to better understand the market and seek opportunities for business cooperation.

For his part, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce in Luxor Muhammad Yehia proposed the two countries further strengthen cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, investment, tourism, culture, and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed his hope that Vietnamese businesses will consider investing in industrial parks in Luxor.

