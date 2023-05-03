Dutch national suspected of murdering his wife arrested in Da Lat

Kenter JacoBus Johansen attempted to withdraw money to flee after killing his wife, but he was caught by the police.

Kenter JacoBus Johansen, a 63-year-old Dutch national, was arrested by the specialized departments of Lam Dong Provincial Police on May 2 at around 8:30 p.m. He was apprehended at an ATM in the center of Da Lat while attempting to withdraw money to escape. Johansen is being investigated for the murder of his wife.

According to preliminary information, on the afternoon of May 2, Kenter JacoBus Johansen and his wife, 53, residing in Ward 4, Da Lat City, got into a quarrel. During the altercation, the suspect allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife before fleeing the scene.

After receiving a report of a homicide, Lam Dong Provincial Police promptly verified the information and mobilized multiple specialized units to cooperate with the police force in Da Lat City to locate the suspect. The suspect was arrested after six hours of urgent investigation and verification.

Currently, the Lam Dong Provincial Police are investigating the case to determine details.