Durian exports forecast to boom

Vietnam’s durian exports are expected to see a boom in the time ahead when the durian harvest season reaches its peak, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

In the first three months of this year when the main durian season had yet to come, export of the fruit still grew sharply, making up 16% of the country’s fruit and vegetable export revenue, the ministry said.

Customs statistics show that in the first quarter, Vietnam earned US$153 million from durian exports, up more than 8.3 times from the corresponding time last year, with China accounting for up to 87% of the market share, hitting nearly US$134 million in turnover.

The neighboring country was also the biggest buyer of Vietnam’s fruit and vegetable in the reviewed period with 41%. Apart from durian and dragon fruit, it imported large amounts of Vietnamese bananas, jackfruit and mango.

Vietnam’s vegetable and fruit exports are predicted to continue growing strongly in the second quarter and the whole year to reach yearly revenue of US$4 billion, up 20% from 2022.

Notably, the country is likely to earn US$1 billion from durian exports this year.