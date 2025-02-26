Dramatic rescues highlight Vietnam’s dedicated maritime healthcare teams

Facing harsh conditions, Vietnam’s medical teams are providing essential, often life-saving, care to mariners and fishermen across its vast maritime zones.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Bay, a military doctor at the DK1/14 platform, is examining a fisherman in distress in September 2023. (Photo: SGGP)

Con Co Island, a strategic outpost in Quang Tri Province located 27km from the mainland and straddling the 17th parallel, serves as a critical hub at the southern entrance to the Gulf of Tonkin. This small island witnesses significant maritime activity daily.

In emergencies, the Military-Civilian Medical Center on Con Co Island becomes the primary destination for urgent medical care, often requiring the deployment of fisheries surveillance ships or civilian fishing boats. Despite its usual tranquility, the island transforms during crises, with residents uniting in a collective effort to support search and rescue operations.

Medical Doctor Le Van Danh, the center’s director, described a perilous mission: “We’ve faced nights of relentless rain and towering waves threatening to swallow our boat as we rushed to aid someone in distress at sea.”

One notable incident involved a stroke patient, 65-year-old Captain Nguyen Van Dang of the fishing vessel QB 98863TS from Quang Binh Province. MD Le Van Danh recalled the event that at 1:30 p.m., amidst heavy rain and near-zero visibility, they received an alert from the Con Co Border Guard Station.

Captain Dang had suffered a stroke 26 nautical miles northeast of the island. His condition was critical, so a medical team was mobilized along with a fishing boat. After a grueling two-hour battle against the storm, they reached the patient. He was convulsing, with dangerously high blood pressure and slipping in and out of consciousness. They provided immediate first aid and brought him back to the island, where continuous care stabilized his condition, leading to his recovery.

Further south, on the DK1/14 Platform along Vietnam’s continental shelf, another life-saving effort unfolded. As personnel were preparing dinner, a distress call came through the shortwave radio. Fishing vessel B.Th-2169 was struggling against massive waves.

Lieutenant Colonel Pham Van Bay, a military medic, acted swiftly, securing a rope to guide the crew to safety. He recounted: “Mr. Tran Van Loi, a 24-year-old diver, had been harvesting sea cucumbers 20 meters underwater when his oxygen tank failed. Unconscious and near drowning, his pulse was weak, and his breathing shallow. His distended abdomen suggested a ruptured bladder – a life-threatening emergency. I inserted a catheter to relieve the pressure, stabilizing him.”

The challenges faced by medical teams escalate during typhoon season along Vietnam’s central coast, where harsh weather complicates rescue missions. Duong Nam, a seasoned fisherman from Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province with over two decades of experience in the Spratly Archipelago, emphasized the risks of extended offshore trips: “We’re exposed to accidents and illnesses far from shore, making timely medical help hard to access.”

The medical staff at the Military-Civilian Health Center on Con Co Island are on their way to rescue fishermen in distress at sea.

With fishing vessels typically carrying 15 crew members on voyages lasting months, onboard medical supplies are indispensable. Recently, the Vietnam Young Physicians Association and the Youth Steering Committee of the medical sector donated 100 medical kits – equipped with essential drugs, first-aid tools, splints, and dressings – to fishermen at Ly Son Port. Duong Nam noted that those kits significantly boost their confidence during long trips.

Alongside this initiative, the health sector has provided training in basic first aid and medication use, empowering fishermen to manage common injuries. “Formerly, we relied on folk remedies, which could worsen minor issues into serious ones. Now, we can control bleeding, stabilize fractures, and assist unconscious crew members after proper training – the skills that save lives,” Duong Nam added.

To date, thousands of these kits have been distributed free to fishermen in coastal provinces like Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, and Da Nang City, supporting Vietnam’s marine economy and territorial sovereignty. Ha Anh Duc, MD PhD, Chief of the Ministry of Health’s Office, stated that these kits are designed for easy use on boats, offering vital resources for health emergencies far from facilities. It is planned to expand this program to other regions.

Rear Admiral Nguyen Huu Thoan, Political Commissar of Naval Region 5, underscored the importance of healthcare access for fishermen working near remote islands to feel at ease when on duty. Treatment Team 78, a key unit in the region, has delivered medical services to nearly 60,000 people over the past decade, handling 900 critical cases and performing over 4,000 surgeries, while also aiding thousands of disadvantaged families with free care worth billions of VND.

These efforts highlight the resilience and solidarity of Vietnam’s coastal communities, ensuring safety and support for those who sustain the nation’s maritime lifeline.

Medical workers at the Military-Civilian Health Center on Con Co Island provide emergency treatment to fisherman Nguyen Van Dang, who suffered a stroke 26 nautical miles away from Con Co Island.

In related news, recently, the Command of Coast Guard Region 3 received a distress call from the Deryoung Sunnysky (Hong Kong, China), located approximately two nautical miles southwest of Con Dao Island. A crew member (Filipino national) was in critical condition, vomiting blood. Despite challenging sea conditions with waves reaching level 6-7, Coast Guard vessel 2011 swiftly departed, carrying medical personnel and border guards from Con Dao Island District to provide emergency assistance and transport the patient to the Con Dao District Medical Center for treatment. Senior Lieutenant Doan Van Quang, Political Commissar of Coast Guard vessel 2011, emphasized the urgency of maritime search and rescue operations, highlighting the critical importance of acting quickly to save lives at sea.

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam