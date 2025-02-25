Vietnam’s island doctors: Mission of compassion

Despite remote locations and harsh conditions, medical professionals on Vietnam’s islands provide crucial healthcare, improving facilities and using technology to serve residents and maritime workers.

Doctors of the Co To District Medical Center have successfully delivered a baby of a complex case

A little over an hour by high-speed ferry, traversing 32 nautical miles to the furthest district of Quang Ninh Province – Co To Island, reveals the impressive Co To District Medical Center, rivaling the scale of many mainland facilities. 65-year-old Le Xuan Minh from Neighborhood 2 of Co To Town commented that previously, any illness required a costly and time-consuming trip to the mainland. Now, with the upgraded medical center and the addition of more doctors, residents feel much more secure receiving treatment here on the island.



Co To District Medical Center Director Nguyen Thanh Giang confirmed significant modernization since 2019, fulfilling staff and community expectations. He highlighted the new 4D ultrasound and increased diagnostic confidence thanks to advanced training.

Tasked with caring for nearly 7,000 island residents and a fluctuating population of fishermen, the Co To District Medical Center prioritizes the development of advanced and specialized medical techniques. With technical support and knowledge transfer from higher-level hospitals, the center emphasizes hands-on training for its staff. Many doctors and nurses are sent to mainland hospitals for specialized training.

“In addition to direct training, we actively utilize telemedicine consultations with specialists at higher-level facilities for complex cases,” Director Nguyen Thanh Giang explained. “This has significantly improved treatment outcomes and enabled us to save lives, particularly during rough seas when patient evacuations are impossible. Our medical team has earned the trust of the community, ensuring that patients receive timely and effective care without needing to travel to the mainland.”

Another similar story comes from Bach Long Vi Island District in Hai Phong City. Director Dinh Duy Thanh of the Bach Long Vi Military-Civilian Medical Center detailed the island’s remote and challenging circumstances. Located approximately 140km from Hai Phong City, the island is accessible only by sea, a voyage of 6-10 hours in favorable weather, with ferry service limited to just 2-3 times per month.

The island’s resident population, including both permanent residents and temporary fishermen, fluctuates between 2,000 and 3,000. Additionally, thousands of fishing vessels operate in the Gulf of Tonkin, hosting 3,000 to 5,000 fishermen from Vietnam’s coastal provinces. This number can increase dramatically during storms or monsoon season, creating immense pressure on the island’s healthcare resources.

Despite isolation, harsh conditions, and limited resources, Bach Long Vi’s medical center effectively provides essential healthcare to military personnel, residents, and fishermen, contributing to national defense and economic development. With just 21 staff, including five doctors, they maintain 24/7 emergency service, conducting 5,000-10,000 annual consultations and treating complex cases, from ruptured ectopic pregnancies to seafood poisoning. They have also mastered advanced techniques like spinal anesthesia, ENT endoscopy, and rapid diagnostic testing, improving care and treatment on the remote island.

The Bach Long Vi Military-Civilian Medical Center has established a live blood bank on the island with 45 volunteer donors, including 20 with the crucial blood type O, to facilitate timely emergency care and surgical interventions. This has been instrumental in saving numerous lives in critical situations involving severe blood loss.

Furthermore, the center leverages telemedicine and telehealth systems to connect with mainland hospitals, enhancing the effectiveness of diagnosis and treatment. Regularly, major hospitals in Hai Phong City (Viet Tiep Hospital and the Hai Phong Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital) send medical teams to the island to provide additional support for the health of military personnel, residents, and fishermen. Director Dinh Duy Thanh noted that the medical staff not only provides emergency care and treatment but also collaborates closely with local authorities and other agencies to provide guidance and emergency assistance to fishermen at sea.

Recognizing the vital role of Vietnam’s maritime territories in the nation’s economic development and national security strategy, the Government has issued numerous important resolutions, including the Vietnam Maritime Strategy and the Strategy for Sustainable Development of Vietnam’s Marine Economy to 2030, with a vision to 2045. The Prime Minister’s approval of the Program for Development of Vietnam’s Marine and Island Health to 2030 in 2023 provides a crucial legal framework for investment and sustainable development in maritime healthcare, contributing to a robust national defense posture intertwined with the people’s security strategy in Vietnam’s maritime and island regions. Minister of Health DAO HONG LAN

Related News Truong Sa’s unsung medical guardians

By Minh Khang – Translated by Thanh Tam