Dong Nai Province aims to become municipality by 2050

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has signed Decision 586/QD-TTg, approving the Dong Nai Province Planning in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.

A corner of Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province



The general target is to turn Dong Nai Province into a civilized and modern province with high growth rates, surpassing the high-income threshold in the top group of the country by 2030. Particularly, Dong Nai Province strives for an average annual GRDP growth rate of about 10 percent during the 2021-2030 period. The average GDP per capita by 2030 will reach about US$14,650.

By 2050, Dong Nai will have become a municipality, effectively exploiting Long Thanh International Airport and implementing the Bien Hoa dual-use airport project in conjunction with the airport city model.

The planning highlights the aim of strengthening regional, national and international linkages so that the locality transforms into one of the important trading hubs of the Southeast region, based on exploiting Long Thanh International Airport, Bien Hoa dual-use airport, Phuoc An seaport as a driving force to boost export-import activities, industrial production, e-commerce and passenger transportation.

The service sector is identified as an important economic sector of the province. Dong Nai Province focuses on developing the fields of trade services, logistics, tourism, supporting service industries (finance, banking, insurance, science and technology, telecommunications...).

By Phan Thao – Translated by Thanh Tam