Dong Nai further investigates cross-border gasoline smuggling

The Police Investigation Agency of Dong Nai Province yesterday provided more information on Special Criminal Case 920G, created in September 2020.

The defendants at trial



Accordingly, the Police Investigation Agency has just launched a criminal investigation into the case of gasoline smuggling happening in several provinces including Dong Nai Province. This is an act of further investigating Special Criminal Case No.920G.

This special criminal case has been closely monitored and directed by the Central Steering Committee on Anti-corruption to fight against the gasoline smuggling ring from Singapore to Vietnam to consume in the Central Highlands, Central, and Southern regions.

The Police Investigation Agency confirmed that the total volume of smuggled gasoline comes to over 200 million liters, worth VND2.69 trillion (US$108.8 million). The Agency confiscated 17 waterway vehicles, 22 fuel tank trucks, hundreds of billions of VND, and other related assets.

The functional agencies are catching fuel smuggling red-handed



In the first stage of this investigation, 74 defendants were sentenced by the people’s courts at different levels. The leaders of the criminal group Dao Ngoc Vien and Phan Thanh Huu received a punishment of 15 years and 13.5 years in prison for smuggling, while Ngo Van Thuy – former Head of the Anti-smuggling Investigation Department under the General Department of Customs was sentenced 15 years in prison for ‘receiving bribes’.

The Police Investigation Agency of Dong Nai Province encourages related criminals to this case to report to the nearest police station or the Economic Police Division of the Dong Nai Province Public Security Department for leniency.

By Hoang Bac – Translated by Yen Nhi