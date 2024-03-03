Domestic gold prices hit new historic record

Domestic gold prices surged to a new peak on March 2 evening, reaching VND81 million (US$3,300) per tae, the highest historical price level compared to the previous prices.

At 4 pm on March 2 in HCMC and Hanoi, Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) announced the buying price of SJC gold price at VND78.6 million a tael, and the selling price was VND81 million, up VND300, 000 a tael in both buying and selling compared to the morning on the same day, up VND700, 000 for buying and VND1.2 million for selling compared to the yesterday evening.

In Hanoi, DOJI Group listed the SJC gold price at VND77.85 million per tael for buying and VND80.45 million per tael for selling, marking a decrease of VND200,000 in both buying and selling compared to the morning on the same day, up VND100, 000 for buying and VND700,000 for selling compared to the yesterday evening.

Saigon Gold and Jewelry Company (SJC) announced the buying price of a tael of gold at VND77.8 million, and the selling price was VND80.32 million, down 400,000 a tael compared to the morning on the same day, up VND500, 000 for selling while buying prices remained unchanged from yesterday's close.

In HCMC, SJC’s 9999 gold ring for buying was priced at VND65.3 million and VND66.5 million for selling, up VND100,000 a tael in both buying and selling compared to the morning on the same day, and marked an increase of VND900,000 in both buying and selling compared to the yesterday's close.

In Hanoi, Bao Tin Minh Chau Company bought 9999 gold rings at VND66.78 million per tael and sold them at VND67.98 million per tael, up VND180,000 a tael for buying and VND120,000 for selling compared to the morning on the same day

Gold spot price from the international gold market was traded at US$2,82.7 per ounce, up nearly US$40 compared to the price of the previous session, equivalent to VND62.25 million per tael at Vietcombank, about VND18.75 million per tael lower than SJC gold price, lower than the price of 9999 gold rings by VND4.7 – 5.7 million per tael.

By Nhung Nguyen – Translated by Kim Khanh