Domestic coffee prices rise to VND118,500 per kilogram

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, domestic coffee prices on September 13 increased by VND1,300–VND1,800 per kilogram compared to the previous day, ranging between VND117,800 and VND118,500 (US$4.49) per kilogram.

Specifically, prices stood at VND118,500 per kilogram, VND118,200 and VND118,000 in the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai respectively. The increase is attributed to stronger demand from export enterprises as global coffee prices show signs of stabilizing.

Preliminary estimates from the ministry indicate that in the first eight months of this year, Vietnam exported 1.2 million tons of coffee, earning US$6.42 billion. This represents an 8.7 percent increase in volume but a 59.1 percent surge in value compared to the same period last year.

With current price levels and stable demand in key markets, coffee is expected to be the most dynamic agricultural commodity in 2025, supporting sustained growth in agricultural exports.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan