Business

Domestic coffee prices rise to VND118,500 per kilogram

SGGP

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, domestic coffee prices on September 13 increased by VND1,300–VND1,800 per kilogram compared to the previous day, ranging between VND117,800 and VND118,500 (US$4.49) per kilogram.

coffee.jpg

Specifically, prices stood at VND118,500 per kilogram, VND118,200 and VND118,000 in the Central Highlands provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Lak, and Gia Lai respectively. The increase is attributed to stronger demand from export enterprises as global coffee prices show signs of stabilizing.

Preliminary estimates from the ministry indicate that in the first eight months of this year, Vietnam exported 1.2 million tons of coffee, earning US$6.42 billion. This represents an 8.7 percent increase in volume but a 59.1 percent surge in value compared to the same period last year.

With current price levels and stable demand in key markets, coffee is expected to be the most dynamic agricultural commodity in 2025, supporting sustained growth in agricultural exports.

By Duc Trung - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

domestic coffee prices global coffee prices agricultural exports

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn