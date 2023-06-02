Doctor, medical facilities receive fines for falling foul of regulation

The Inspector of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday said that Dr. Cao Huu Thinh – a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology at 141 Tran Binh Trong in Ward 2 of District 5 received a VND 24.5 million fine for breaking the regulation of medical examination and treatment activities.

Specifically, Doctor Cao Huu Thinh disclosed the patient's medical information provided by patients and their medical records. As per the present regulation, medical workers are not allowed to reveal patients’ personal information unless the patient consented.

Medical workers can share patients’ information to improve the quality of diagnosis, care for and treatment of patients among practitioners in the group for better treatment of patients or in other cases prescribed by law.

Moreover, the doctor’s clinic has an illegal advertisement. Inspectors from the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also requested to remove, dismantle or delete ads whose advertising content has not been confirmed by competent state agencies before implementation.

Dr. Le Som Lan (Som Champa Serey) at the clinic at 141 Tran Binh Trong was fined VND9 million for not registering to practice medical examination and treatment as prescribed by law; moreover, the doctor didn’t have enough basic information as prescribed by law.

The Inspector of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health also issued a VND 90 million sanction to the branch of Korea Star - Sao Han Plastic Surgery Hospital Company at 781/C5-C7 Le Hong Phong in Ward 12 of District 10.

Inspectors decided to suspend the operation of the establishment for 18 months for providing medical examination and treatment services without an operation license. Moreover, it wrote the names of the faculties and rooms in the medical examination and treatment are not in accordance with the dossiers of the license for medical examination and treatment which have been granted by competent agencies.

Viva Beauty Dental Company specializing in the Oral and Maxillofacial Clinic at 46 Dien Bien Phu, Da Kao Ward, District 1) paid a penalty of VND 12 million for operating with signs that do not have enough basic information according to regulations provisions of law. Moreover, it wrote the names of the faculties and rooms in the medical examination and treatment establishment are not in accordance with the dossiers of the license for medical examination and treatment which have been granted by responsible agencies as well as making medical examination and treatment books but fail to fully record them as prescribed by law.

The Branch 4 Diamond Quality Life Company Limited - Diamond Maternity Center at 9 Tran Quoc Thao, Vo Thi Sau Ward of District 3 paid a VND57 million fine because the center practitioner did not register to practice medical examination and treatment according to the provisions of law; plus, the center wrote the medical examination and treatment books but failed to fully record them as prescribed by law.

Moreover, the center posted uncertified an advertisement whose contents have not been approved by competent state agencies. The center was forced to remove and dismantle advertisements.