Discovery of undamaged 227kg bomb during construction in Ha Tinh

While carrying out excavation work for constructing the foundation of a house in Cam Hung Commune in Cam Xuyen District, Ha Tinh Province, residents stumbled upon an undamaged bomb weighing 227kg.

On May 26, following the implementation of necessary safety precautions, the Military Command of Cam Xuyen District collaborated with the Military Engineering Department under the Provincial Military Command of Ha Tinh to safely transport the 227kg intact bomb to the designated collection site at the training field of the Provincial Military Command in Ngoc Son Commune in Thach Ha District for detonation as scheduled.

On May 25, at 7 a.m., while excavating the ground to lay the foundation for their house, the family of Le Khac Lien in Hung Loc Hamlet, Cam Hung Commune, Cam Xuyen District, came across an intact bomb buried approximately 3 meters below the surface.

Without delay, the family promptly notified the local authorities about the incident.

Upon receiving the information, the Military Command of Cam Xuyen District promptly deployed a team to the scene to protect the area and ensure safety. They also reported the incident to higher authorities.

Following an examination conducted by the Military Engineering Department, it was confirmed that the discovered bomb is an MK82 penetration bomb, measuring approximately 274mm in diameter and 1.54m in length and weighing 227kg.