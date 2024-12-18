Directive issued to ensure merry Tet for all

The Secretariat requested festivals be managed and organised in accordance with regulations while Tet and anniversary celebrations and gatherings held in a practical, safe, and economical manner aligning with the country’s traditional culture.

Girls take part in a festival during Tet in 2024.

The Secretariat requested festivals be managed and organised in accordance with regulations while Tet and anniversary celebrations and gatherings held in a practical, safe, and economical manner aligning with the country’s traditional culture.

Directive No. 40-CT/TW notes that the 2025 Tet coincides with the 95th founding anniversary of the Party. Next year is also the time when the entire country accelerates efforts and makes breakthrough to successfully carry out the resolutions of the 13th National Party Congress and all-level Party congresses while preparing for all-level Party congresses in the 2025 - 2030 tenure on the threshold of the 14th National Party Congress, heralding a new era for the nation.

To make the best preparations for Tet celebrations, the Secretariat demanded Party committees, Party organisations, administrations, Vietnam Fatherland Front committees, and socio-economic organisations at all levels focus on several tasks.

In particular, they need to enhance solidarity and unanimity within the Party as well as the great national solidarity; step up the programmes on poverty reduction along with makeshift and dilapidated housing eradication; and properly implement social welfare policies to care for the material and spiritual lives of people, especially those with disadvantages, the poor, residents in disaster, epidemic-affected, remote, border, insular, and ethnic minority areas, and the ones suffering from job losses.

The agencies were asked to visit and offer Tet greetings to veteran revolutionaries, Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, wounded and sick soldiers, families of war martyrs and revolution contributors, less privileged households, intellectuals, artists, prestigious figures in ethnic minority communities, outstanding religious dignitaries, units of armed forces, and the forces performing duties during Tet in border, insular, and disadvantaged areas, as well as the areas with complex political security and social safety situations.

It also ordered the prevention of wastefulness and negative phenomena to be enhanced. Meanwhile, national defence and security must be strengthened to avoid passivity in any circumstance, firmly protect the country’s independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity, maintain a peaceful environment, and firmly safeguard political security, social order and safety, along with cyber safety.

Another task is to implement comprehensive market management measures to keep prices stable, guarantee the balance of goods supply and demand, ensure food safety and environmental hygiene, and prevent disease outbreaks.

In addition, the agencies were told to properly organise celebrations of the Party’s 95th anniversary and Tet; raise public awareness of traffic safety and fire and explosion prevention; and proactively refute wrongful information and distortions, and thwart all sabotage plots of hostile forces.

The 2025 Tet holiday will last from January 25 to February 2.

