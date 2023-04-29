Digital transformation proves effective in various aspects of life



Thanks to digital transformation in the medical field, data synchronization has been carried out in Ho Chi Minh City, bringing about great convenience for patients visiting hospitals for treatment under health insurance. In addition, many hospitals and clinics now allow people to make medical appointments via their VNeID account (e-ID account), reliably supplied by the Public Security Ministry.

Since owning a chip-based citizen ID card, Nguyen Thi Thu Anh from Kien Giang Province can conveniently come to HCMC University Medical Center for disease treatment without bringing hard copies of her personal documents. A scan of her ID card displays all necessary information (social insurance and health insurance), plus cashless payment allows her to bring less cash and to avoid being pickpocketed.

HCMC dwellers also enjoy cashless payment for their utility bills via phone and the Internet. They can even sign a water supply contract online and receive customer care services through social network sites. Tran Duc Huan from Binh Tan District happily shared that he no longer needs to check his mailbox for utility bills each month; instead, he uses his e-wallet to automatically pay these monthly bills, which is time-effective.

Director of the HCMC Department of Justice informed that HCMC is the first in the country to completely digitizing four important sections in a citizen’s civil status book: marital certificate, birth certificate, death certificate, and parent-offspring recognition certificate for around 12 million cases. These data have been successfully synchronized with the database of the Justice Ministry.

As a result, HCMC can now issue certified copies of the above sections for those in need, taken from the shared database of the city. Citizens are not required to go back to their previous place of residence or place of civil status registration to obtain these copies, but can visit an office of any ward in the city for them in order to conveniently complete necessary administrative procedures.



In the agricultural aspect, the app ‘Canh tac lua thong minh’ (Smart Rice Cultivation) is being widely used by rice farmers. Luu Hong Thanh from Ben Tre City of Ben Tre Province shared that each day, he inputs the volume of used fertilizer and water in the diary section of this app, then read professional guidance about advanced cultivation steps associated with his field here to optimize his working process and minimize expenses. The app can update agriculture-related news, including weather, produce prices, fertilizer prices.

Phan Van Tam, Marketing Director of Binh Dien Fertilizer JSC., commented that when taking advantage of technologies, farmers only need to enter daily data in the above app, then save them onto a cloud service. In the harvesting period, these data are exported as a file to send to purchasing businesses for traceability purposes. The app can even help farmers calculate their profits precisely so that they adjust their spraying and watering steps accordingly. meanwhile, state management agencies can monitor crop surface area and yield without having to visit the fields.

Thanks to digital transformation, Viet Uc Seafood Corporation has been able to apply automation in manufacturing; better control the source of parent shrimps; improve the quality generation by generation via chip implantation, data analysis of molecular genetics and quantitative genetics; and optimize administration tasks through a mobile app. In the future, farmers will be supported to carry out a proper shrimp nurturing process for ease of traceability and quality improvement in order to sell the produce abroad.

Obviously, digital transformation has appeared everywhere to boost the convenience of the public not only in their work but also in using public and administrative services.