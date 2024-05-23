Deputy Prime Minister meets Japan’s lower house speaker

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on May 22 met Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro as part of his trip to Japan to attend the 29th International Conference on the Future of Asia (FOA).

At the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai and Speaker of the Japanese House of Representatives Nukaga Fukushiro. (Photo: VNA)

The two sides noted with pleasure developments of the Vietnam-Japan relationship, which was upgraded to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World in November 2023.

Khai expressed his hope that Fukushiro will pay more attention to enhancing cooperation and exchanges between the two legislatures; helping Vietnam in building an independent, self-reliant economy, and effectively joining global supply chains; promoting and effectively materialising new-generation official development assistance (ODA) to large-scale strategic infrastructure projects in Vietnam.

He also called on the Japanese legislature to back the enhancement of labour cooperation between the two countries, and adopt policies in support of the Vietnamese community in the country.

For his part, Fukushiro asked Khai to convey his congratulations to Tran Thanh Man on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese NA, and affirmed that the House of Representatives will support and further urge the Japanese Government to strengthen cooperation with Vietnam across spheres.

He emphasised the importance and necessity of fostering the bilateral friendship and economic collaboration in the new situation, saying Japan wishes to cooperate with Vietnam in quality infrastructure construction.

Agreeing with Khai’s proposals, Fukushiro affirmed that the House of Representatives supports exchanges between the two countries in all channels, especially the legislature one, and promotes cooperation in personnel training.

On this occasion, Deputy PM Khai had a meeting with Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Saito Ken.

The Deputy PM suggested the ministry step up economic connectivity, as well as collaboration in digital technology infrastructure, digital economy and green economy.

He called for Japan’s further support to Vietnam in industrialisation, modernisation, and the building of an independent, self-reliant economy, while helping Vietnamese firms join Japanese enterprises’ supply chains more intensively.

The two countries should beef up cooperation in logistics, and consider cooperation in building institutions, and personnel training for Vietnam in semiconductors, new industries, green transition and digital transformation.

In rely, Saito expressed his hope for stronger cooperation with Vietnam in economy, trade and industry, pledging that Japan will help the Southeast Asian nation materialise its upper income status goal by 2045, and cooperate with the country in human resources development in new energy, semiconductors, digital technology, and new-generation automobile.

Japan is ready to cooperate with Vietnam within the framework of the 1.5 billion USD initiative to support Japanese businesses investing in Southern Hemisphere countries, Saito said, expressing his hope that the Vietnamese Government will take measures to ensure electricity for 2,500 Japanese businesses to operate stably there.

The same day, Khai hosted a reception for Co-Chairmen of the Japan Business Federation (KEIDANREN)’s Japan-Vietnam Economic Committee Masayoshi Fujimoto and Masayuki Hyodo.

Speaking highly of contributions by the federation and the two chairmen to Vietnam’s economic development, the Deputy PM suggested the committee encourage KEIDANREN members to increase their investments in Vietnam in different spheres.

Hyodo said KEIDANREN considers Vietnam one of the most important partners, and attaches importance to cooperation with the country in digital transformation and green transition, noting KEIDANREN members want to boost collaboration with the country.

Fujimoto stressed the determination to promote specific cooperation achievements in green transition, digital transformation, and investment climate improvement within the Vietnam-Japan Joint Initiative in the new era.

While in Japan, Khai met with Hayashi Nobumitsu, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), where the former suggested the bank provide preferential loans for Vietnam to implement projects within the Zero Emission Community (AZEC) Initiative, and support Japanese investors in Vietnam.

Nobumitsu said JBIC will support and accompany Vietnam in both capital, technology and personnel training in the above-said projects, and affirmed that Vietnam is an attractive destination for Japanese businesses.

The Deputy PM also had a meeting with President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Matsuzawa Ken and council members who expressed their interest in forging cooperation with Vietnam in information-technology, and clean electricity production.

