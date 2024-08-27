Deputy PM welcomes Japan’s Aichi prefecture Governor

Deputy PM and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (R) and Governor of Japan’s Aichi prefecture Omura Hideaki. (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on August 26 welcomed Governor of Japan’s Aichi prefecture Omura Hideaki on his sixth visit to Vietnam, saying he believes that it will foster friendly cooperation between Aichi and Vietnam, contributing to the overall development of the Vietnam-Japan comprehensive strategic partnership.

Mr. Son expressed his delight at the substantive progress in Vietnam-Japan ties, with the upgrade of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership last year, and stressed that the past five decades of achievements serve as a solid foundation, a source of inspiration, and a driving force for both nations to continue expanding their relationship in a more substantive manner.

The official said that during his recent official visit to Japan, he co-chaired the 13th session of the Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Committee with the Japanese Foreign Minister, focusing on substantive discussions aimed at concretising the new framework of bilateral ties.

Praising cooperation between Aichi and Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities, he affirmed that the Vietnamese Government attaches importance to strengthening locality-to-locality exchanges, considering it a key pillar in their overall relationship.

He thanked Hideaki and Aichi authorities for offering support to the nearly 60,000 Vietnamese living, studying and working there, suggesting that they continue facilitating the exchange of delegations and people-to-people interactions, and strengthening substantive and effective cooperation with Vietnamese ministries, agencies, and localities through various flexible means.

The host sought Aichi’s support to encourage its businesses to increase investments in Vietnam, particularly in sectors where the prefecture has strengths such as automotive manufacturing, railways, aviation, and hi-tech agriculture.

The Vietnamese Government is striving to improve regulatory frameworks and administrative reform to facilitate successful business operations for Japanese companies in Vietnam, he said.

Mr. Son also urged Aichi to expand its acceptance of Vietnamese interns and workers, contributing to its socio-economic development and assisting Vietnam in training a quality workforce for its industrialisation and modernisation.

He said he hopes Aichi prefecture will help Vietnamese airlines increase flight frequency and launch new routes to Aichi. contributing to trade, investment, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges between with Vietnamese localities.

Mr. Hideaki, for his part, informed the host that Aichi has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on investment promotion with the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment and another MoU on friendly cooperation with the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee.

While in Vietnam, he also held working sessions the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnam Airlines, and Vietjet to explore potential cooperation in transportation and investment.

According to him, with around 200 Aichi-based companies investing in Vietnam and a thriving Vietnamese community of 60,000 residents, Aichi stands as the leading Japanese prefecture engaged with the country, following by Tokyo with about 54,000.

The guest also expressed his hope that the Vietnamese Government will consider opening a consulate general in Nagoya and encouraging airlines to boost connectivity with Aichi.

Vietnamplus