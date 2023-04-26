Deputy FM meets with Argentine official

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ha Kim Ngoc had a meeting with Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentina Pablo A. Tettamanti on April 25 (local time).

During the meeting, the Argentine official spoke highly of the close and effective cooperation between the two foreign ministries in recent times, especially the preparation for Vuong Dinh Hue’s visit to Argentina.

The two sides expressed the belief that the visit will create a new impetus to deepen the Vietnam - Argentina comprehensive partnership, for the benefit of each country, and for peace, cooperation and development in the two regions and the world.

Deputy FM Ngoc affirmed that NA Chairman Hue’s visit to the Latin American region aims to convey a message that Vietnam always appreciates the solidarity and precious support of Latin American nations for Vietnam's struggle for independence and reunification in the past, as well as national construction and defence today.

Vietnam always attaches importance to and wants to further step up the traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation with regional countries, including Argentina – one of the most important partners of Vietnam.

The two sides agreed to continue promoting and deepening the comprehensive partnership in politics-diplomacy, bilateral economics-trade, their cooperation at international multilateral forums, as well as people-to-people exchange; and expand cooperation to new areas such as clean energy, digital transformation and climate change response.

The two countries will effectively maintain bilateral cooperation mechanisms such as the Intergovernmental Committee, and the political consultation between the two foreign ministries.

They will also consider opening the market for each country's goods towards a harmonious and sustainable trade balance; and Vietnam's proposal on accelerating the start of negotiations of a free trade agreement (FTA) between Vietnam and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur).

The two officials took the occasion to compare notes on regional and international issues of common concern.