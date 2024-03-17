National

Department for Roads of Vietnam asks to improve quality of driver training

SGGP

The Department for Roads of Vietnam has just asked departments of transport in provinces and cities to improve the quality of driver training, including driving on highways.

cao-toc-cam-lo-9392-4050-4519jpg-2539.jpg
A traffic accident in Cam Lo - La Son expressway

The Department said that driver training facilities have been organizing training to ensure the content and program of driver training. Moreover, training institutions have paid attention to organizing driving training on highways according to the present regulations.

The content includes training and instructions on steps to take when driving on the highway and handling road emergencies that occur on the highway. Furthermore, training establishments must use simulators to learn to drive on the highway to identify unsafe traffic situations on highways through software that simulates traffic situations.

In recent times, traffic accidents have frequently occurred on highways, especially expressways with divergent investment causing serious and especially serious consequences.

Therefore, the Department requests that provincial and municipal departments of transport base on the driver training framework program. Departments of transport should refer to the issued textbooks, documents, and new knowledge to develop appropriate driving techniques curricula.

The content of driving on highways needs to be focused on driving techniques on highways with divergent investment, ensuring intuitiveness, and consistency with the content and training program to help learners easily remember and practice all operations and procedures when driving on a highway to ensure safety.

The Department also recommends that departments of transport nationwide closely monitor the use of cabins for teaching driving in educational establishments and software that simulates traffic situations so that learners can recognize, learn enough skills and handle traffic situations when driving on the highway.

By Minh Anh – Translated By Anh Quan

Tags

driving on a highway highways with divergent investment driver training framework program

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn