Dengue fever cases increase in Northern region including Hanoi

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that the country has recorded more than 66,380 dengue fever cases, including 15 deaths since the beginning of 2023.

The number of dengue fever cases jumped by 61.5 percent and the number of deaths decreased by 79 cases compared to the same period last year.

Although dengue fever cases and dengue-related deaths across the country tended to decrease, the number of cases in the Northern region has increased by over 125 percent, notably up five times in the capital city of Hanoi.

The Hanoi Department of Health reported that last week, the capital city recorded an additional 1,129 cases of dengue fever in 30 districts, towns and cities, raising the total number of infections so far to 6,693 cases.

Moreover, Hanoi recorded two dengue-related deaths.

The Hanoi Department of Health assessed that the dengue fever epidemic in the city has not shown any signs of decrease with a sharp increase in infectious cases because the places where the disease broke out have not strictly handled the situation while residents have been subjective in disease prevention and control.