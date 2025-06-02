Dak Lak farmers earn high profits from bountiful lychee harvest

In the last days of May, farmers in Ea Sah Commune, Ea Kar District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak Province were busy with lychee harvest.

Thanks to favorable weather conditions this year, the lychee crop has yielded a bountiful harvest.

Traders have directly sourced lychees from orchards at higher prices than in previous years, ranging from VND40,000 (US$1.53) to VND60,000 (US$2.3) per kilogram, making local farmers very eager.

According to the Chairman of the Ea Sar Commune People's Committee, the total area of lychee cultivation in the locality is 400 hectares, with an expected output of 5,000 tons in 2025.

Notably, lychee prices this year are about 20 percent to 25 percent higher than usual, bringing significant profits to farmers.

Thanks to the lychee crop, many households have improved their livelihoods, contributing to poverty reduction and regional economic development.

Local farmers in Ea Sah Commune, Ea Kar District, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak Province are exciting about bountiful lychee harvest this year.

To enhance the value of lychees and ensure safe products for consumers, the local authorities hosted a conference on lychee production and consumption linkages. The conference is to stimulate market demand, promote the local lychee brand and guide farmers in adopting VietGAP-standard production models. Relevant agencies have been proposed to help expand market access for lychee products.

According to statistics from the Department of Agriculture and Environment of Dak Lak Province, the province currently has over 3,000 hectares of lychee cultivation, with more than 1,600 hectares in harvest, producing approximately 17,000 tons annually.

Of which, Ea Kar District is the province’s primary lychee-growing area, accounting for over 1,000 hectares.

Dak Lak Province-based lychees are mainly consumed in the domestic market, with official exports to key international markets such as China and Japan.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong